Coverdales Opticians in Walmgate is due to close on May 26 this year - due to issues with "Covid and the recent economic downturn".

Speaking on the website, Michael Jowett, who has worked at the firm for 44 years, said: "It is with the utmost regret that I have made the decision to close Coverdales on Friday May 26, after personally being involved for 44 years.

"For many in York, Coverdales Opticians is a household name and generations have had their eyes cared for by us.

"Since Covid and the recent economic downturn trading conditions have been increasingly difficult, making it impossible to continue.

Coverdales in Walmgate will close in May (Image: Newsquest)

"From the beginning of April, we are holding a closing down sale, where all stock must go.

"All frames will be sold at 50 per cent off. Lenses will stay at normal price.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our patients and customers alike for their loyalty to the Coverdale brand.

"We shall miss you all."

Coverdales is one of York's few remaining independent Optometrists. It has been in the York for over 150 years - starting as a pharmacy in Gillygate before moving to Parliament Street where the Coverdale family had a pharmacy, dentist, optical and photographic department. Coverdales then relocated to 53 Walmgate in 1990.