A CRICKET pavilion was destroyed by flames during a fire in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough attended a report of a shed on fire in Weeton Lane in Weeton at around 8.40pm last night (April 7).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "On arrival this was found to be a wooden cricket pavillion which was completely destroyed.
"Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article