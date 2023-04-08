A CRICKET pavilion was destroyed by flames during a fire in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough attended a report of a shed on fire in Weeton Lane in Weeton at around 8.40pm last night (April 7).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "On arrival this was found to be a wooden cricket pavillion which was completely destroyed.

"Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire."