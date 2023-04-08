North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that a crew from Harrogate responded to a smoke alarm in a domestic property in Olive Grove in the town at around 10.30pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The fire involved a candle which is believed to have been left unattended, causing smouldering to surrounding surface.

"One male suffered burns to his hand. He received treatment from fire crew and will make his own way to hospital.

"Crew also ventilated property - and a burn pack was used."