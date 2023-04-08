A MAN suffered burns in a fire believed to have been started by a candle in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that a crew from Harrogate responded to a smoke alarm in a domestic property in Olive Grove in the town at around 10.30pm yesterday.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The fire involved a candle which is believed to have been left unattended, causing smouldering to surrounding surface.
"One male suffered burns to his hand. He received treatment from fire crew and will make his own way to hospital.
"Crew also ventilated property - and a burn pack was used."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article