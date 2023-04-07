The singer was sadly found dead on Thursday afternoon at this home in Dorset.

In a statement released to the PA news agency, Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.

S Club 7 recently announced a huge UK and Ireland arena tour for October 2023 to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Appearing on BBC’s The One Show in February this year, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O’Meara revealed the 11-date S Club 7 Reunited tour.

Tributes flood in for S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole after death aged 46

S Club 7 posted a statement on Twitter with hundreds of fans replying to the tweet to pay tribute.

The band account said: "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

"He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

Vernon Kay posted: “This is so very sad. From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and Sclub were always there. He always had time for a chat. RIP.”

Rylan wrote: “Sending all the love to you all xxx”

Meanwhile, Lorraine Kelly said: “This is so sad. Lovely man and he was so looking forward to the #sclub7 reunion. Interviewed them all many times and struck by how gentle and shy he was.”

Welsh broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans tweeted: “I am so sad to hear this. Sending love xxxx”

Along with a crying face and heart emoji, one fan posted: This is heartbreaking... I'm absolutely gutted. My heart goes out to his friends and family.

“Rest In Peace Paul...Thank you for the music and everything else you brought this world”

Another wrote: “Part of a group who made that particular generation of children happy and energetic with addictive songs and dance moves.

“I do hope the BBC put some S Club 7 episodes on the iPlayer as a tribute like they did with Paul O’Grady”

This fan also added to the tributes, writing: "So deeply sorry for the loss of Paul just a few weeks ago they were all together laughing and talking about the set list and now this RIP @Paulcattermole1 we will always miss you.... Much love to his family friends and the Band!"