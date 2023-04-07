TWO cars were on fire today (April 7) after a crash in a village near York.
Fire crews from Acomb and York responded to the crash at 4.24pm in Alne.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “One vehicle was well alight, but all occupants were out on arrival.
“This incident is ongoing.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article