FIREFIGHTERS were called today (April 7) after a woman and her dog fell 15 feet down a banking in North Yorkshire.
A fire crew from Northallerton responded to the call at 2.25pm in Osmotherly.
The woman had fallen down the banking with a Cocker Spaniel.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed that both the woman and dog were uninjured after the fall.
