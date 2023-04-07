EMERGENCY services were on the scene after two vehicles crashed on the York outer ring road today (April 7).
Fire crews from Acomb and York responded to the crash at 12.14pm on the York outer ring road at Nether Poppleton.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “All occupants were out on arrival and suffering from shock only.
“Crews provided reassurance and traffic management until arrival of police and ambulance.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article