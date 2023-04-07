EMERGENCY services were on the scene after two vehicles crashed on the York outer ring road today (April 7).

Fire crews from Acomb and York responded to the crash at 12.14pm on the York outer ring road at Nether Poppleton.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “All occupants were out on arrival and suffering from shock only.

“Crews provided reassurance and traffic management until arrival of police and ambulance.”