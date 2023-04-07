As reported by The Press earlier, a National Highways spokesperson said traffic has been stopped on the A1M northbound in North Yorkshire between junction 52 at Catterick and junction 53 at Scotch corner due to a serious collision, with emergency services.

Now, the spokesperson has confirmed that the incident has cleared and all lanes have reopened.

“Long delays remain in the area but should now start to ease,” they said.

“Thanks for your patience this afternoon.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said that fire crews from Northallerton and Bedale responded to the two-vehicle road traffic collision.