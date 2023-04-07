ALL lanes have reopened on a major road in North Yorkshire following a crash.
As reported by The Press earlier, a National Highways spokesperson said traffic has been stopped on the A1M northbound in North Yorkshire between junction 52 at Catterick and junction 53 at Scotch corner due to a serious collision, with emergency services.
Now, the spokesperson has confirmed that the incident has cleared and all lanes have reopened.
“Long delays remain in the area but should now start to ease,” they said.
“Thanks for your patience this afternoon.”
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said that fire crews from Northallerton and Bedale responded to the two-vehicle road traffic collision.
This incident has now cleared and all lanes have re-opened on the #A1M northbound in #NorthYorkshire between J52 (#Catterick) and J53 (#ScotchCorner).— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) April 7, 2023
Long delays remain in the area but should now start to ease.
Thanks for your patience this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/VcJsf8yJDa
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article