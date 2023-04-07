The singer, who was due to be reuniting with the band in February for a 25th anniversary tour, was found dead on Thursday afternoon at this home in Dorset.

In a statement released to the PA news agency, Cattermole’s family and S Club 7 said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.