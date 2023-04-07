The vessel suffered engine failure just 15 minutes after being launched at Hornsea Slipway, in the East Riding of Yorkshire, on Good Friday morning.

It was the family's first day out in the newly serviced cruiser.

A spokesperson for Hornsea Inshore Rescue said the family called the coastguard on 999 and inshore lifeboat, the Spirit of Hornsea, was alerted.

The spokesperson said: "Following standard procedures for a vessel recovery in rough seas the seven people aboard the vessel were taken on to the Spirit of Hornsea and transferred to the shore.

"The lifeboat was then re-launched to recover the disabled cruiser. This was going to be a difficult recovery due to the rough seas at the water’s edge.

"A line was attached to the drifting boat and it was towed towards the shore through very rough surf by the lifeboat which drove straight into its recovery trailer."

The stricken vessel was then hauled up onto the beach, the spokesperson said.

The boat’s owner, thanking the team for a swift recovery, said: "They were very quickly on the scene - it was a brilliant rescue.”

Station manager and chair of Hornsea Inshore Rescue, Sue Hickson-Marsay, said: “We are delighted to have been able to assist the crew of the stranded vessel and bring them and the vessel back to safety.

"Our dedicated volunteers are trained to the highest standards and are always ready to respond to emergencies like this.”