STAFF and residents from a care home in York have been having "fantastic fun" hiding Easter bunnies for local children to find.
The staff and residents from Ouse View care home decided to challenge local children to find six Easter bunnies that have been hiding in all kinds of different locations all over Fulford.
The children then had to write down the name of each bunny and where they had been found in order to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt.
General manager at the home, Rebekka Richardson, said: “We’ve all had such fun first of all hiding the bunnies and then receiving the entry forms from all the local children.
"Our residents have had a wonderful time reading all the entry forms and deciding the winners of the Easter bunny hunt. Of course, all the children were winners in our eyes."
John, one of the residents, said he loved taking part in the Easter fun.
"It it was such a lovely idea and we were so happy to be able to give Easter surprises to all the winners. I think the children all had a great time too,” John added.
