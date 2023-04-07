CARS waiting to enter a York car park has caused lengthy delays for drivers making their way into the city centre today (April 7).
People making their way into York this afternoon by car are facing delays as drivers queue to enter Coppergate Centre Car Park, in Piccadilly.
At 1.30pm the traffic queue stretched from the entrance to Coppergate Car Park, to back along Piccadilly as far as Tower Street.
Some drivers had started to turn around and find a different route after becoming aware of the delay.
