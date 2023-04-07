A GROUP of residents in have set up a group – Helmsley Together – with the aim of putting events on in the town for both locals and visitors while keeping things affordable.
Annika Dowson, of the group, said: “Helmsley Together is working with Helmsley Walled Garden to bring an Easter event with activities; egg decorating, bonnet making, Easter Trail with prizes, and at the same time an opportunity to explore the gardens.
“The Helmsley Town Crier and Benjamin the Helmsley Easter Bunny will be around for a chat and/or photo opportunities. We look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful part of Helmsley and thanks also to Helmsley Town Council for a grant to get items to make this possible.”
The event takes place on Saturday (April 8) between 10am and 3pm. Entry for children is free, adults have a reduced rate of entry into the gardens and all activities organised by Helmsley Together are also free (donations can be left if you chose).
