A spokesperson for the group said: "Residents and visitors were very generous with their donations and £980 was collected in Kirkbymoorside and £1,006 in Helmsley. A big thank you to everyone involved.

"The group was also busy in Farndale last Saturday organising their annual sponsored walk through this most beautiful of dales and serving much needed refreshments throughout the day to walkers.

"Although the final figures are not yet available we are on target to generate approximately £3,500 which will be a tremendous result, particularly in the current economic climate. We are so grateful to all our supporters, the walkers, the volunteers and the cake bakers and especially the North York Moors National Park Rangers who guide the walks”.

The next event hosted by the group will be on Saturday, April 15, when they return to the Band Room at Low Mill, Farndale when, between 10am and 4pm they will be serving home made refreshments.