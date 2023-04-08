The awards are held by The Press, in conjunction with City of York Council, and celebrate everyday unsung heroes in the community.

They are a celebration of special individuals and groups whose sterling work marks them as true champions of the place where we live and work.

Entries have opened for this year’s awards.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 28 at York Racecourse and will be hosted by ITV presenter Kate Walby.

The awards will take place at York Racecourse (Image: Newsquest)

Now, the search is on to find those people who have gone the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others.

The award categories are:

Spirit of youth – For young people aged 13 to 18 inclusive. To be awarded for going out of their way to help others in their community school or college. This award recognises the importance of young people in our region.

Public Sector Hero - Someone who works in the public sector and has gone that extra mile to help others or has used their skills to assist or improve their environment.

Charity fundraiser of the year – This amateur fundraiser need not have raised the most money but will be judged on innovative fundraising methods and their personal efforts involved.

2022 Child of The Year winners: Alba Stogden, Olive Ludlow, and Daisybella Bond (Image: Newsquest)

Child of the year – For young people aged 12 or under who have overcome an adversity or have gone out of their way and had a positive impact on their community.

Carer of the year – We are looking to recognise the contribution of an individual care worker who strives to improve delivery care and goes beyond expectations.

Sporting hero - This award will recognise an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to local sport. They could be a player, coach or volunteer.

School of the year - This award will recognise a school which has had a positive impact on its pupils and the wider community.

Health service hero – Everyday an army of unsung heroes quietly go about their duties in the health service. We are looking for that special someone whose dedication is second to none.

Best community project - For projects carried out by an informal non-recognised voluntary group. A group that has come together in the community, who exemplifies what can be achieved when people work together.

YCP person of the year - For an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to promoting pride in our city and community.

2022 York Press Community Pride Person of The Year Award presented by Dale Bartleson from YO1 Radio and won by Ryan Swain (Image: David Harrison)

All nominees must live in York or surrounding areas and contribute to their local community.

This year's sponsors are Crombie Wilkinson, Visani, and Latimer Developments (Image: Newsquest)

The awards will be judged by an independent panel, and the three finalists from each category will be invited to the awards ceremony.

Entries can be submitted here.

Alternatively, you can make an entry using the QR code (pictured).

Scan the QR code to make a nomination (Image: Newsquest)

To do this, use a smart phone’s camera to scan the QR code.

Wait for the link to appear, then click the link where you will be redirected to the nomination form.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 7.

Nominations must include a supporting statement with each entry.