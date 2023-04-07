Local Lib Dem councillors have hit out at new River Trust data that shows water companies dumped raw sewage 2,023 times into the rivers in York, for a total of 11,912 hours in 2022 alone.

Whilst York is well known as the home of its two rivers, the Foss and the Ouse, these waterways have been revealed to be flooded with harmful pollutants, including raw sewage discharges from water treatment operator Yorkshire Water.

The councillors are calling for urgent action to clean up the city’s rivers, working with Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency to address sewage discharges and water quality data monitoring, ban water company exec bonuses for any firm found to breach permits and unlock necessary funding, regulatory powers and policy changes to restore the health of York’s rivers.

Councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment and climate change, said: “York’s rivers are the lifeblood of our local ecosystem and natural beauty, yet for decades, water companies have been allowed to mistreat them and get away with it.

"Whilst we have tried to work with Yorkshire Water to address sewage dumping, our pleas have effectively been ignored, with the water company claiming that nothing can be done to stop or at least minimise the use of the local storm drains that dump sewage into the Ouse and the Foss until 2030.

"It’s time for the Government and Yorkshire Water to clean up their act and pay their fair share to clean up York’s rivers."

The councillors are calling on a new sewage tax to be introduced on water company profits to fund local efforts to improve water quality.

They said water companies are only allowed to dump raw sewage in the most extreme of circumstances - and the new data is said to be significantly lower due to last year’s dry weather.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said that the team are "determined to tackle this issue" and "do their bit for river health".

The spokesperson said: "Tackling overflows, which were designed into the system as a relief valve, is a priority for us, but it is also a significant task.

"In Yorkshire, we have over 2,200 overflows and we know replumbing the whole of Yorkshire is not a quick fix as it would be both significantly disruptive and costly to customers.

"Further investment from our shareholders is helping us tackle this issue. A £180m storm overflow improvement plan is already in motion, which will invest in the overflows we know are operating more than others.

"In the next few months, we’ll be starting work on the first 90 of those overflows, including some in and around York.

"Storm overflows are a priority for us and that’s why we’ve funded these improvements."