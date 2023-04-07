North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Leathley, east of Otley near Harrogate.

The incident happened at about 12pm on Sunday April 2 on the B6161 Leathley Lane - and involved a red motorcycle and a green agricultural tractor.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are asking anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the collision - or has relevant dashcam footage - to get in touch.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12230058477 if you can help.