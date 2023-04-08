RESIDENTS in a North Yorkshire town are being invited to take part in a community action day, to help make the town a better place to live.
North Yorkshire Police, Broadacres Housing Association and Bedale Town Council have joined together and invited other agencies to ensure that the community can come to get advice from a large one stop shop within the Town Hall at Bedale on Thursday, April 20 from 10am to 4pm.
The services on offer to residents will include:
- a chance for residents to meet their police teams and others who provide local services and talk about issues affecting them
- crime prevention advice and advice on how the community can help police address antisocial behaviour
- wellbeing visits to vulnerable residents, including those who may find it harder to attend the event in person
- a tidy-up of estates, with skips provided by Broadacres
- advice on warm space initiatives, to help cut the cost of heating your home
- financial advice available in Bedale Town Hall
- free refreshments are available throughout the day to anyone visiting the event.
Acting Sergeant Dani Wray, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This event is all about building community relationships, making a positive difference and gaining further insights into what matters to the people of Bedale.
“We want to listen to what residents are saying and be able to give them guidance and support to access the services they need, including the most vulnerable in the community.
“Our commitment is that the feedback from residents will then influence our services and priorities over the next 12 months.”
