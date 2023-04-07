North Yorkshire Police said motorcyclists account for about one per cent of road uses in the UK, but make up 26 per cent of fatalities on the region's roads.

Over the bank holiday weekend, officers will be placed in different areas checking vehicles for road worthiness - with the aim of protecting not only motorbike riders, but other road users as well.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our roads offer some beautiful scenery, there is no disputing this, but we are urging people to drive within the law when using them.

"Each year we welcome motorcyclists from all over the world to enjoy the views of North Yorkshire and the majority of these enjoy our area respectfully and we hope they return year on year.

"The benefits motorcyclists bring to our area, including income for local businesses, should not be underestimated. However, a small few continue to cause issues for not only us but other road users - and this must stop.

"This year, we have increased our capability to stop those causing alarming behaviour on our roads and we hope this will deter those who come to our area to cause trouble.

"Over the spring and summer months, we will be deploying officers across the routes which, historically, have either have higher number of complaints around noise and anti-social riding."