Temperatures “as high as 16C or 17C” are expected in parts of the UK on Good Friday as sunny spells kick off the Easter long weekend.

In York a high of around 13C is expected at around 3pm today, but no rain is forecast.

As we move further into the Easter weekend, the weather is predicted to cloud over, according to Met Office.

On Saturday (April 8), there are expected to be a few sunny spells at around 2pm and 6pm, but it is predicted to cloud over for most of the day with a high of 13C again at around 4pm.

On Sunday (April 9), similar weather to Saturday is expected, but with less sunny spells and darker clouds throughout the day.

Heavy rain is forecast to hit York on Easter Monday, starting at around 7am and continuing with showers until around 7pm - with a high of around 12C.

In other parts of the UK, Met Office said Easter Sunday could be the “warmest day of the year so far”, with highs of up to 18C expected.

That would set a new warmest day for 2023, exceeding the current highest temperature of 17.8C on March 30 in the village of Santon Downham, Suffolk.