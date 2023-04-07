The figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show that Rawcliffe and Clifton South has the highest rate in York at 132.1 cases per 100,000 population and 11 cases in the area.

Rawcliffe and Clifton South is shaded in blue on the map, as the rate is between 100 and 199.

Another area of the city shaded in the same colour is Haxby with a rate of 105 cases per 100,000 population.

Just outside of York, Stamford Bridge and Sutton Upon Derwent is also shaded in the same blue colour as the rate stands at 128.2 cases per 100,000 population.

A few areas of the city, including Heworth South and The Groves, Holgate East, Holgate West, Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood and Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham, are shaded in white as there are less than three cases here, meaning no data is shown.

The majority of the city is shaded in a darker green colour - as the rate in these areas is between 50 and 99.

York's overall Covid-19 case rate stands at 50.7 cases per 100,000 population, with 107 cases currently in the area.