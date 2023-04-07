YORK Rescue Boat was called out to assist with a missing person search last night.
The team were called out at around 10.30pm yesterday (April 6) to help North Yorkshire Police to locate a missing person near the river towards the north of the city.
A spokesperson for the Rescue Boat team said: "The person was located safe and well by police away from the river as our teams started searching their assigned areas."
The National Police Air Service in the north east were also involved in the search.
*** Call out 09/2023 *** Team called out at 22:29 to assist @NYorksPolice with a missing person search to the North of York. Person located safe and well by police away from the river as our teams started searching their assigned areas. @NPASNorthEast also involved. pic.twitter.com/QqzhccdNMB— York Rescue Boat (@yorkrescueboat) April 6, 2023
