WE asked readers to send in photos of today's royal visit.

Allyson Pulleyn from Fulford Road, York, snapped some great images - and even got to shake hands with our new King.

She said: "I welcomed him to the city and he smiled, shook my hand and said 'Thank you'."

Allyson sent us some lovely close-ups of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greeting wellwishers by York Minster where they visited today to take part in the Easter Maundy service.

Press reader Nathan Wilson from York also sent us some photos of the historic day - three images in total.

The first shows King Charles shaking hands with the public, the second of King Charles waving to the crowd and a third image of the monarch greeting the crowd in York.

From Esther

York Press: King Charles outside The MinsterKing Charles outside The Minster

From Helen Woodall

York Press: Queen CamillaQueen Camilla
York Press: The King have a laugh with the crowdThe King have a laugh with the crowd
York Press: Taking a photo of King Charles IIITaking a photo of King Charles III
York Press: Talking to King Charles IIITalking to King Charles III
York Press: King Charles III greets the crowd.King Charles III greets the crowd.
York Press: King Charles III greets the crowdKing Charles III greets the crowd

Anything else you would like to tell us about the visit?I was lucky enough to have a conversation and shake hands with both the King and Queen. York looked fantastic in the sun and the atmosphere was fab. Amazing day!

From Nathan Wilson

York Press: king charles shaking hands with the publicking charles shaking hands with the public
York Press: King charles waving to the crowd.King charles waving to the crowd.
York Press: king charles greeting crowd.king charles greeting crowd.

From Allyson Pulleyn

York Press: King Charles meeting the gathered crowds.King Charles meeting the gathered crowds.

From Allyson Pulleyn

York Press: King Charles. I welcome him to the city and he smiled, shook my hand and said ‘Thank you’King Charles. I welcome him to the city and he smiled, shook my hand and said ‘Thank you’
York Press: Queen Camilla shaking hands.Queen Camilla shaking hands.

