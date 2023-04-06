Allyson Pulleyn from Fulford Road, York, snapped some great images - and even got to shake hands with our new King.

She said: "I welcomed him to the city and he smiled, shook my hand and said 'Thank you'."

Allyson sent us some lovely close-ups of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greeting wellwishers by York Minster where they visited today to take part in the Easter Maundy service.

Press reader Nathan Wilson from York also sent us some photos of the historic day - three images in total.

The first shows King Charles shaking hands with the public, the second of King Charles waving to the crowd and a third image of the monarch greeting the crowd in York.

Community answers King Charles in York - your photos "Did you see King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in York today? Please share any photos you took - with a brief caption, and share your story if you spoke to them!" We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.