One lane on the A64 at Oxton near Tadcaster was closed with queueing traffic for several hours this afternoon due to a crash on the Eastbound carriageway at the A659 Tadcaster East turn off.

There were delays of four miles with a 40 minute wait.

Drivers were asked to avoid the scene if at all possible.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at 3.24pm after reports of a single vehicle crash.

A service spokesman said: "One man was in the vehicle on arrival of crews with chest and arm injuries.

"He was provided first aid at the scene before being left in the hands of paramedics. Crews also carried out scene safety."