“I saved 125 lives by talking to people.”

These are the words of Edward Walker-Fraser, from York, who was a recipient of the Maundy Money at the Minster yesterday.

Edward volunteers for PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, and his work got him selected to be at the York Minster for the ceremony where he met King Charles III.

Edward Walker-Fraser (Image: Dylan Connell)

“I shook the King’s hand and said thank you Your Majesty - it felt electric,” he said.

“Signing God Save the Queen was electric and beautiful.”

This was the first Royal Maundy service in the reign of King Charles.

At the service the King distributed commemorative coins to 74 men and 74 women who have made a difference to their communities.

This number of 74 represents the age of the monarch.

Another recipient was Mary Frankland, who travelled to York from Thornaby-on-Tees.

Mary is involved with various organisations as a volunteer and works with people with disabilities, asylum seekers, and refugees.

She heard about the ceremony at the start of February.

Mary Frankland (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s amazing to get an envelope with Buckingham Palace on it,” said Mary.

“It’s quite amazing to be part of some history.”

On the service, she said: “It was beautiful.”

Another recipient of the Maundy Money said she could not believe “little old me” had been selected to be at York Minster for the ceremony.

Joan Plant travelled from the village of Eyam in Derbyshire, for the service.

She said: “I’m a champion of Eyam.

“I promised I would bring them all here with me in my heart.”

Asked about how she found she had been nominated, she said: “I sat and cried for half an hour.

King Charles during the service (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

“I couldn’t believe that little old me, from Eyam in Derbyshire, had been chosen to be here today.”

At the service the royal couple were presented with the traditional nosegay, a small flower bouquet, as they entered the cathedral and sat as the service got under way.

King Charles then moved around the minster presenting 74 men and 74 women with the Maundy money as the congregation of about 1,500 looked on.

The money is presented to thank the recipients for their outstanding Christian service and for making a difference to the lives of people in their local communities.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Charles presented each recipient with a red and a white purse, stopping to chat with many.

The white purse contained a set of specially-minted silver Maundy coins equivalent in value to the age of the King. The red purse contained two commemorative coins.

Maundy Thursday commemorates the Maundy and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles, and is one of the most ancient ceremonies retained by the Church of England.