Bioscapes is an offshoot of Rolawn, based at Seaton Ross, and was created to meet a need fuelled by new planning rules.

Planning approvals will soon need to deliver a gain in biodiversity, something can be helped by the use of such planters.

The planters range in size and are suitable for domestic gardens through to commercial premises.

Bioscapes Head of Commercial Neil Spires says Bioscapes are genuinely unique, being the first-ever range of self-contained multiple biodiversity units.

Each unit is a self-contained eco-system that complements or replaces natural habitats which may have been destroyed or damaged.

Neil said: “There are other units on the market offering individual habitats for hedgehogs, butterflies, bees, birds. However, Bioscapes units are the only ones offering multiple habitats, including birds, butterflies, bees, hedgehogs, amphibians, insects and other invertebrates.

“The smaller units have 11 habitats, the larger BioCube has 18 individual habitats.”

All the materials used in making the units are UK-sourced, either from recycled or environmentally-friendly materials. Bioscapes is an accredited member of Made in Britain, able to prove the UK provenance of its products.

The units are assembled at Seaton Ross by a skilled team of woodwork and metalwork craftsmen using environmentally sustainable methods. The company aims for a minimum carbon footprint, for example, the workshop is powered by the firm’s on-site solar panel farm.

Bioscapes has seen continued growth since its launch in 2020, despite the pandemic. Growth for 2023 is forecast at 30%, fuelled by the public and many business sectors wanting to support biodiversity and reverse the damage to natural habitats.

Neil said: “BioScapes customers range from people wanting to help nature in their own gardens to businesses using the units to meet corporate sustainability and biodiversity (BNG) levels.

“Many businesses also use the units to create employee nature areas that promote well-being and support mental health.”

“We have clients from many sectors. For example, Liverpool and Bristol Universities, McArthurGlen retail parks, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon housebuilders, The Range and Robert Dyas stores.”

This year, Bioscapes expects to start exporting, with it already working on several key markets.

“The first of which is Scandinavia, an area with strong environmental credentials,” Neil said.

It all adds to a blossoming future for Bioscapes, which expects to further increase staff as sales also increase.

The company is also gaining wider recognition and this year was also named as one of Yorkshire Business Insider’s ‘Most Exciting Companies in 2023’.

Business experts assessed Bioscapes and judged it will make a big impact in the next ten years.