
---
Ellis Harry Cassar
Baby's date of birth?
February 15, 2023
Baby's weight?
9lb 4oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Jessica Webster and Adam Cassar
Where do you live?
Pocklington
Anything unusual about the birth?
Just gas and air was used.
---
Arthur Wrangles
Baby's date of birth?
March 8, 2023
Baby's weight?
8 lbs 9 oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Anna and Scott Wrangles
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Tadcaster
Anything unusual about the birth?
Induction booked for 07.03.2023, but contractions coincidentally started the same day. Baby was born at 01:52am on 08.03.2023.
---
Aaliyah Smith
Baby's date of birth?
March 2, 2023
Baby's weight?
7lbs 1 oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent?
Sara Fawcett & Jarred Smith
Where do you live?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
No
---
Isabella Edon Pollard
Baby's date of birth?
March, 3, 2023
Baby's weight?
7lb 6oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Emily and Ryan Pollard
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Church Fenton
Anything unusual about the birth?
Elective section under general anaesthetic
---
