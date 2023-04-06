A big thanks to all the York parents who have been sending in photos of their newborn babies.

---

Ellis Harry Cassar

Ellis

Baby's date of birth?

February 15, 2023

Baby's weight?

9lb 4oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Jessica Webster and Adam Cassar

Where do you live?

Pocklington

Anything unusual about the birth?

Just gas and air was used.

---

Arthur Wrangles

Baby Arthur

Baby's date of birth?

March 8, 2023

Baby's weight?

8 lbs 9 oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Anna and Scott Wrangles

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Tadcaster

Anything unusual about the birth?

Induction booked for 07.03.2023, but contractions coincidentally started the same day. Baby was born at 01:52am on 08.03.2023.

---

Aaliyah Smith

Aaliyah Smith

Baby's date of birth?

March 2, 2023

Baby's weight?

7lbs 1 oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent?

Sara Fawcett & Jarred Smith

Where do you live?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

No

---

Isabella Edon Pollard

Isabella

Baby's date of birth?

March, 3, 2023

Baby's weight?

7lb 6oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Emily and Ryan Pollard

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Church Fenton

Anything unusual about the birth?

Elective section under general anaesthetic

---

