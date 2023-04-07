The South Cave Flood Alleviation scheme in East Riding has been allocated £1.575m towards its total cost - while the Market Weighton Flood Alleviation scheme has been awarded £419,000 towards the total cost.

Both East Riding of Yorkshire Council projects are in the early development stages, but the cash injection means the schemes can move further forward.

The projects aim to reduce the risk of flooding to around 170 homes and businesses.

The funding has been allocated as part of Defra's £100m Frequently Flooded Allowance (FFA) which seeks to target communities in England which suffer from repeated flooding.

Alan Menzies, executive director of planning and economic regeneration at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are extremely pleased to be awarded almost £2 million of funding from Defra for our future flood alleviation schemes in South Cave and Market Weighton.

“We welcome the prioritisation of the Frequently Flooded Allowance for those communities that have seen repeated flooding over recent years.

“This contribution supports our work across East Yorkshire to improve flood resilience and we look forward to seeing the two schemes progress further over the coming years."

The two East Riding projects were among 53 projects to be allocated more than £26 million through the fund, better protecting more than 2,300 households and businesses across the country.

Both South Cave and Market Weighton have suffered floods in recent years, most significantly in 2007 and 2014.

Whilst some flood events have been more localised than others, these events are no less devastating for residents.

The council recognises there are significant flood risks to both Market Weighton and South Cave - and without intervention, climate change could lead to increased risk.

The proposed schemes in both locations aim to reduce flood risk to these communities using a variety of mitigation measures.

Council officers will continue to progress and finalise feasibility studies for both projects, before business cases can be put forward to the Environment Agency and the final schemes are given full approval.