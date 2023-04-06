Northern Powergrid says that they will be working in High Petergate which runs from Bootham Bar to York Minster and the road will be closed to vehicles during May while work is carried out to lay underground electricity cables for the Dean Court Hotel.

The road will be closed from the junction of Bootham Bar to the junction of Duncombe Place and Precentor’s Court from Tuesday, May 2 for up to four weeks while the company digs in the roadway to lay the new power lines.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and Northern Powergrid will have signs up to ensure that people know that businesses are still open. A signposted diversion will be in place for vehicles. There are no plans to turn off anyone’s power and it is unlikely that access to premises will be needed.

Amanda White, Northern Powergrid’s Customer Service Manager for North Yorkshire said: “We know that work such as this, although unavoidable, is very disruptive. We always try not to close roads, but sometimes it’s the only option. In this case, we looked at digging in the footpath, but discovered we couldn’t because there are cellars directly underneath.

“We’ll be dropping off letters and speaking to everyone directly affected and will do all we can to reduce disruption for businesses, residents and visitors while the work takes place.

"Northern Powergrid is committed to keeping local people informed and, as well as writing to everyone directly affected, is notifying MP Rachael Maskell and local councillors. People can also find out more about this work by contacting the company’s customer care team by email - generalenquiries@northernpowergrid.com or calling 0800 011 3332. The network operator is also available 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter.

Meanwhile at the other side of Petergate, urgent repairs are still ongoing to two premises which are believed to be unsafe and at risk of collapsein Low Petergate.

The much-needed renovations concern 71 and 73 Low Petergate and Low Petergate has been closed to traffic for months.

The buildings are currently empty but until recently contained a Crew Clothing Company store and a café.

In recent years, the buildings which date back to the early 17th Century, have undergone some repairs, but the Grade 2-listed buildings have since been found to have “significant structural defects to the building’s timber frame.”