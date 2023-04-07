Business administration apprentice Chloe Smith won a Selby Business Award at a prestigious ceremony acknowledging some of the district’s most successful and promising individuals.

Organised by Selby District Council, the awards attracted a substantial number of high-quality nominations, reflecting the calibre and diversity of businesses which operate in the area.

Chloe was recognised for the hard work and commitment she has demonstrated towards her apprenticeship, which has seen her go above and beyond to expand her knowledge and skills.

Chloe said: “I love my apprenticeship and the work that I do, so it’s extremely gratifying to be presented with Selby District Council’s Apprenticeship Award.

"I’ve learnt a range of skills during my apprenticeship, from using a suite of business administration platforms, to organising and running an event, to creating digital content.

"I hope that these skills, as well as winning this award, will stand me in good stead when I complete my apprenticeship and look to start my career in marketing.”

Chloe works within the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group’s apprenticeship team, dealing with apprenticeship enrolments and the promotion of its provision through digital content and tailored events.

Chloe is presented with her award (Image: UGC)

With an eagerness to help other apprentices, Chloe supports their journey from the moment that they enquire with the group - creating targets for apprentice starts and setting up apprentice surveys.

Since she began her apprenticeship in March 2022, Chloe has helped to market and raise awareness of apprenticeships to secure new learners – something which directly and positively impacts the wider group and apprenticeships nationally.

As a result of the job she is doing, several of Chloe’s colleagues also nominated her for the Apprentice of the Year 2023 award at the Group’s Apprenticeship Awards, which she won.

Nichola Burton, apprenticeship recruitment and compliance manager at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “Balancing both study and work life can be difficult, but no matter what she is doing, Chloe will always offer her support to whoever needs it whilst fulfilling her job role at the same time.

"I have seen a huge change in her confidence since she started her apprenticeship, she always has a smile on her face and is always eager to expand her knowledge and take on new challenges.

"I’m delighted that her hard work, commitment and enthusiasm has been recognised with this award – she is a well-deserved winner.”

Held at Rivermills Ballroom in Selby on Tuesday March 28, the ceremony highlighted a diverse range of businesses and people for the success and talent they have brought to the district.