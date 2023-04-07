Nicola Gant and her husband Andy hold monthly social dances, teaching Latin and ballroom at Huntington Working Mens Club in York.

They hold a raffle at each event and have chosen to support Guide Dogs in April.

Nicola said: “We start at 7pm with a half hour dance lesson and then from 7.30pm play various Latin and ballroom music.

"Anyone can come along - the dance lessons mean that people who have little or no dance experience can get up and have a dance throughout the evening.

"After the dance we will hold a raffle and tea and cake sale that we hope will raise additional funds for the charity.”

The dance will be held on Saturday April 22 at Huntington Working Men's Club. It costs £5 on the door and will finish at 11pm.

Nicola Ridgway, community fundraising relationship manager for North Yorkshire and East Ridings Guide Dogs, said: “Every day 250 people in the UK start to lose their sight.

"Fundraising events and raffles such as this are vital to maintain the £34,600 it costs to breed and train every single guide dog.

"A donation as small as £8 will support a working guide dogs for one day."