King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, arrived at 11am, but many people had gathered from early on.

Christopher Heriot, from Norton, and Fiona Massie, Becky Middleton, and Margaret Holliday, from Pocklington, gathered from 10am.

“We’re really excited,” they said.

Becky Middleton, Fiona Massie, Christopher Heriot, and Margaret Holliday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Katy Shortland, Bella Shortland, Alexander Shortland, Liz McMurdo, Elsie McMurdo, and Walter McMurdo were on holiday from Sheffield in York when they found out about the visit.

Katy Shortland, Bella Shortland, Alexander Shortland, Liz McMurdo, Elsie McMurdo, and Walter McMurdo (Image: Dylan Connell)

They arrived at the Minster early to wish the King a happy Easter.

Phoebe Morrill, from Pocklington, arrived at 9am with her parents Ian and Emma Morrill.

Phoebe, Ian and Emma Morrill (Image: Dylan Connell)

Phoebe Morrill with her bouquet of flowers (Image: Dylan Connell)

She brought a bouquet of flowers with her to give to the royals.

Ian said he took the day off work especially for the event.

“We’ve been here since 9 o’clock because this young lady wants to see the King.”

The sun shone on the Minster throughout the morning, with the crowd eagerly awaiting the royal couple's arrival.

At 11am a cheer signalled that the King and Queen Consort had arrived – quickly entering the Minster.

Chatter began in the crowd over which door the royals would use to exit – with hopes that it would be back through the Minster’s main entrance.

These wishes came true – with the royal couple leaving through the entrance at around 12pm.

The royals passed the crowd, stopping to interact with people along the way.

Phoebe gives her flowers to the royals

One of these people was Phoebe, who gave her bouquet of flowers to Camilla.

“I shook the Queen Consort’s hand and gave her my flowers,” said Phoebe.

Camilla, Queen Consort, with Phoebe's flowers (Image: Supplied)

“(I feel) really proud.”

“It was worth the wait,” added Ian.

“I got to shake his hand – we’ve got a new King and I even got to shake his hand.”

Robert and Eve Paxton, from York, were joined by Ann Paxton with William Ingram, from Newcastle, when the King stopped and spoke to them.

“(The King) said Happy Easter,” said William.

William Ingram met the King today (Image: Dylan Connell)

He went on to say that it felt “great” to meet the royal couple and that it was the first time he had met anyone from the Royal Family.

Eve added: “We have seen (members of the Royal Family) before, but we’ve not met any.

“It was lovely - really lovely to see them."

Bindie the Jack Russell gets a royal approval

As the King and Queen Consort continued towards the York Minster Refectory restaurant they were met by Rachel Dickenson, Jenny Lockwood, Emma Piggott, and Bindie, the Jack Russell.

Jenny Lockwood, Rachel Dickenson, Bindie the Jack Russell and Emma Piggott (Image: Dylan Connell)

Bindie was given her own royal approval – with strokes from both royals.

“We’re really pleased that we waited to see the King and Camilla,” said Rachel.

“Bindie was extremely lucky to be stroked by both of them.

“Camilla said that she has Jack Russells and gave Bindie a little stroke.”