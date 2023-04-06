North Yorkshire Police officers recently launched an investigation following a recent spate of moped thefts in the west of York.

A spokesperson for the force said: "One moped, which had been stolen overnight from the Acomb area between March 11 and 12, was taken from a back yard after a door into an alleyway was forced open.

"Following enquiries into that theft, three suspects - two aged 15 and one aged 16 - were arrested on Wednesday (April 5)."

They have been released on bail while enquiries continue, with conditions including a night-time curfew.