THREE teenagers have been arrested following the theft of a moped in York.
North Yorkshire Police officers recently launched an investigation following a recent spate of moped thefts in the west of York.
A spokesperson for the force said: "One moped, which had been stolen overnight from the Acomb area between March 11 and 12, was taken from a back yard after a door into an alleyway was forced open.
"Following enquiries into that theft, three suspects - two aged 15 and one aged 16 - were arrested on Wednesday (April 5)."
They have been released on bail while enquiries continue, with conditions including a night-time curfew.
