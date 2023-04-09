Energy Saving Trust has outlined the average running costs of some of the most common cooking methods from electric and gas ovens to microwaves.

The energy efficiency experts have collected data by looking at the energy consumed by each appliance based on the time used for a typical meal.

The prices are accurate as of April 2023 and are based on energy prices under the Energy Price Guarantee running from April to the end of June 2023

How you can reduce your energy bills

Joanna O’Loan, Knowledge Manager at Energy Saving Trust, said:“Saving energy when cooking is all about using the best appliance for the job and this will depend on what you’re cooking and how many people you’re cooking for.

"There are ways to be more energy efficient with whatever appliance you choose, from avoiding opening the oven door until the food is ready, to microwaving leftovers.

"All of these small changes can help reduce energy usage, cut carbon emissions and save money on your energy bills.”

Energy Saving Trust has shared the latest data to help households understand how much energy their kitchen appliances use, helping them to save energy and potentially money on their bills.

How much does an electric oven cost to run?





Best cooking method for Batch cooking

Typical cost per use: £0.27

Energy Saving Turust's top tip: Avoid opening the door any more than necessary while the oven is on to keep in hot air and reduce wasted energy.

Since ovens are bigger than many of the other cooking appliances on this list, they naturally require more energy to heat up.

For that reason, an electric oven is typically the most expensive cooking appliance to run.

That being said, if you are cooking a large quantity whether you're batch cooking or making a meal for a large group then it can be the most cost-effective method and may be the best value for your money.

How much does a gas or electric hob cost to run?





Best cooking method for: Quick meals

Typical cost per use: £0.01 to £0.02

Energy Saving Trust top tip: Remember to cover your saucepan with a lid to keep heat in and reduce wasted energy.

Expert chefs and amateur cooks tend to use the hob for quick meals like pasta and omelettes which typically means they are quite cheap to run.

Using a gas hob does produce more direct carbon emissions than an electric hob, so if you’re just using it to reheat a meal you might want to consider using a microwave instead in order to reduce your carbon footprint.

Compare the average running costs of an airfryer, oven, microwave and more.(Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

How much does it cost to run a slow cooker?





Best cooking method for: Busy schedules

Typical cost per use: £0.26

Energy Saving Trust top tip: To save energy, try to avoid leaving them on longer than necessary or use ‘low’ setting if you’ll be out for longer.

Slow cookers can be incredibly convenient if you've got a packed schedule since they are designed to cook your food gradually over a long period of time.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

How much does an air fryer cost to run?





Best cooking method for: 1-2 people

Typical cost per use: £0.07

Energy Saving Trust top tip: As when using a regular oven, avoid opening the compartment any more than necessary to avoid letting out heat and wasting energy.

Air fryers is the latest craze cooking up a storm in the kitchen and it operates much like a small conventional fan oven.

Since they are smaller than ovens, they are typically cheaper to run when cooking the same meals making them ideal for preparing smaller quantities of food.

How much does a microwave cost to run?





Best cooking method for: Reheating and quick cooking

Typical cost per use: £0.04

Energy Saving Trust top tip: If you’re preparing a large meal, batch cooking in a full oven and then reheating portions as you need them in the microwave can be a good way to keep your energy bills down.

Instead of heating the air, your microwave directly heats the food.

This means your microwave will cook and reheat food very quickly and so its cost per use is likely to be lower than many other cooking appliances.

