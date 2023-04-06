Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake currently represents the area, but constituency boundary changes have forced a change.

Easingwold will be part of Wetherby and Easingwold, an area which has traditionally voted Conservative.

Kevin Hollinrake wants Easingwold to stay in Thirsk & Malton

This week, Conservatives in the future constituency adopted sitting Elmet & Rothwell MP Alex Shelbrooke as their candidate for the General Election which is expected next year.

Mr Shelbrooke, who is based in Wetherby, thanked the party for their support.

The 47-year-old was born in Bromley, London, and has represented Elmet & Rothwell since 2010.

In 2016, he opposed Britain leaving the European Union.

Kevin Hollinrake to stand as MP for Thirsk and Malton in next election

Mr Shelbrooke served as Minister of State for Defence Procurement in the Ministry of Defence from September 2022 to October 2022 during the short premiership of Liz Truss, whom he vocally supported for leader. He was subsequently sacked by Rishi Sunak and returned to the backbenches.

Mr Hollinrake, who is expected to be re-adopted as Tory candidate for the revised Thirsk & Malton, said on twitter: “Great choice! Sad to be losing Easingwold and many villages that I’ve been proud to represent as a ‘local boy’ MP, but good to know it’s in very safe hands. Good luck Alec, you’ll do a great job.”