Popular cinema chain Showcase has unveiled a new competition in which budding actors can have their performances previewed before every showing for a month.

The ‘Be Scene on the Big Screen’ competition sees cinemagoers challenged with recreating their favourite movie scenes.

Whether you want to recreate the Danny and Sandy duet scene from Grease or Kevin McCallister's iconic shaving scene from Home Alone, there are lots to choose from.

Which of this week's top picks is at top of your watch-list?



🗡️ Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves (New Release)

🏺 Mummies (New Release)

🍄The Super Mario Bros. Movie

💥 John Wick: Chapter 4

🦸‍♂️ Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

‍🩸 Infinity Pool



Book now: https://t.co/Lg1QUikIVY — Showcase Cinemas UK (@ShowcaseCinemas) April 1, 2023

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas said: “Everyone wants to see themselves on the big screen, and now they have the chance! Our new competition gives content creators and film fans the chance to be seen by millions of cinemagoers nationwide.

“We love seeing re-enactments of famous movie scenes, so we can’t wait to see what people come up with. The winning videos will give people the chance to become a star!"

How to enter Showcase's ‘Be Scene on the Big Screen’ competition

For those wanting to try their hands at a bit of acting through the ‘Be Scene on the Big Screen’ competition, all they have to do is enter their fan film creations from Friday.

To do this, fans must recreate an iconic scene from the big screen and post it via Instagram Reel or as a TikTok video before tagging the cinema chain using @showcasecinemasuk and including the hashtag #ShowcaseScenes.

A winner will be selected every month with the winning video included in the preshow before every film throughout the following month.

The featured clip will also include the creator's social media handle if they are happy to include this.

Winners will also receive two complimentary cinema tickets so they can see their creations on the big screen.

Five runner-ups will also be selected each month, receiving two complimentary tickets to a screening of their choice.

Find out more about 'Be Scene on the Big Screen’ via the Showcase website.