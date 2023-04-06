The incident happened on Saturday March 4 at around 2am inside Popworld in the city centre - when a bank card was stolen and used at various locations in York.

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230040340 when passing on information.