A BANK card was stolen and used in different locations in York.
The incident happened on Saturday March 4 at around 2am inside Popworld in the city centre - when a bank card was stolen and used at various locations in York.
Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230040340 when passing on information.
