The incident happened on Saturday March 4 at around 2am inside Popworld in the city centre - when a bank card was stolen and used at various locations in York.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation. He may have links to Doncaster."

Anyone with any information is asked to email hazel.simms@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230040340 when passing on information.