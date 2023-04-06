With the success of its Christmas Sing for SASH events over the past few years SASH has decided to dedicate a whole month to these brilliant events and talented performers.

May will be Sing for SASH month and the charity wants to get as many people involved as possible supporting the campaign.

The charity that helps prevent youth homelessness across the region is asking supporters to organise their own Sing for SASH event during the month of May.

A spokesperson said: "Gather up your friends, family, band, choir, club, school and organise a gig, concert, karaoke night, talent contest, busking day or anything else that involves singing and help raise funds and awareness for youth homelessness.

"Even businesses such as pubs, bars, cafes can get involved. Why not book some performers for a charity night or hold a karaoke evening? Your event can be big or small, held in a pub, bar, garden or even your own house, the possibilities are endless."

Participants will fundraise by asking for donations at their events, which will enable SASH to continue to run its services providing safe and warm accommodation to young people, at a time of crisis.

The charity also provides the support young people need to develop independent living skills so they can eventually live and thrive independently, breaking the cycle of homelessness.

To sign up visit www.sash-uk.org.uk/get-involved/sing-for-sash.

Aimee Harding, fundraising officer at SASH said: “We are so excited to be able to launch our Sing for SASH campaign this year. Sing for SASH Month is a fun and creative way to fundraise for SASH and raise awareness of youth homelessness. Not only does singing release endorphins which help to promote positive feelings but it also can reduce stress, anxiety and is great for our well-being something that all of us here at SASH like to promote. Participants will be helping us to raise awareness and prevent youth homelessness too, what’s not to like?”

On average SASH supports over 300 young people facing homelessness with a safe place to stay in York, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire, each year. The accommodation that the charity provides relies hosts, who offer their spare room to help. Over the coming year, SASH will have to fundraise approximately £300,000 from the local communities in these areas in order to provide its services to homeless young people.