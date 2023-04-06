Plans have been submitted to turn the premises into two flats.

The application has been submitted by Mrs Linda Miller of Millers Fish and Chips, 77 Main Street, Fulford.

In January, King’s Fish and Chips, which traded at the address, closed suddenly.

Last month, an insolvency agent was appointed for the Fulford business.

A Kings fish and chip shop still trades successfully in Acomb.

The application to City of York Council said: “The proposals are being progressed due to the viability of the commercial unit.

“The owners of the unit have had five tenants in over the past few years, who have all suffered various issues resulting in the unit being closed and looking for new tenants.”

The plans seek to create two one-bed flats with a rear toilet block demolished.

If approved, there would also be a rear courtyard area with bin/bike stores.

The application added: “The proposals are looking to split the existing footprint into two separate residential units, which will meet minimum space standards. There are no new build elements to the project, we will be utilising the existing footprint, with a small amount of demolition (toilet block) to facilitate amenity space for both new units.”