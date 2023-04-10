One academic quoted in the study - Lucia Zedner, Professor of Criminal Justice at Oxford University - told the researchers there was a global trend to over-emphasise terrorist threats and that ‘Blue Badge holders should and could easily have access [to the city centre] without any hazard to public security’.

Another academic - Dr Jessie Blackbourne of Durham University – said the risk of being involved in a terror incident was ‘statistically remarkably low’ and added that the policy in York ‘does seem like it has an overwhelming impact on one group with very little regard to the balance of the actual risk of terrorism’.

A counter-terror researcher interviewed said that vehicle-related terror attacks have become less frequent since they peaked in 2016-17 - with ‘new terror methodologies’ such as single-person attacks and bladed weapon attacks now more likely.

Elsewhere, the report notes that today’s terrorism risks are more likely to involve cyber attacks.

READ MORE:

- York's Blue Badge ban 'disproportionate to threat from terrorists'

- Disabled people 'are not a threat' - report

- Read the full 'Reverse the Ban' study here

The report has received a mixed reaction in York.

The Liberal Democrats say they have ‘concerns over the independence and factual accuracy of the report’.

Ian Floyd, City of York Council’s non-political chief operating officer said: “The council notes that, while the document commissioned by the ‘Reverse the Ban’ campaign group is an academic submission, in making their decision in November 2021, elected members considered a comprehensive, professional report in respect of Counter Terrorism measures for the City Centre.

“That report, prepared by officers, contained advice from external legal advisers, senior police officers and counter terrorism officers. Relevant police officers attended the meeting and made verbal representations, providing their views directly to decision makers to specifically ensure members had the opportunity to question police advice and ensure no misrepresentation occurred.”

Green leader Cllr Andy D’agorne said: “We believe the council took the right decision at the Executive in November 2021 as response to the counter-terrorism advice.”

But he added: “In our manifesto, we commit to prioritising a review, in co-production with the Access Officer and disability groups, into whether one or more access routes can be provided for blue badge drivers once new remotely controlled security bollards (with CCTV) are installed in the summer.”

Cllr Paul Doughty, leader of the Conservative group on the council, said: “I absolutely agree with the ‘York Reverse the Ban’ group that the blue badge restrictions introduced are completely disproportionate.”

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell added: “The threat of terrorism or a major incident is a reality. We need to recognise this and ensure that everyone is kept safe. But we need a balanced approach looking at the needs of residents and visitors alongside the wider issue of security.

“This report makes it clear that from the outset, there has been no concept of inclusion or co-production to establish an access policy at City of York Council.”

Campaign group York Accessibility Action says it continues to consider a possible legal challenge to the council’s policy. It has raised £10,000 through CrowdJustice and has appointed a law firm to advise.