A new study from women’s fashion retailer, QUIZ, has determined which UK cities offered the most romantic environments for date nights.

The research used different factors such as rankings of restaurants, activities and hotels on TripAdvisor and relevant TikTok and Instagram hashtags.

With an overall score of 82 per cent, York was found to be the UK’s third most romantic city for date nights.

A spokesperson for the study said: "This city is home to 103 different romantic restaurants - and if you’re dreaming of a Lady and the Tramp style spaghetti kiss, Buongiorno is the top-rated Italian restaurant in this city and a perfect date night pitstop for lovers in York.

"But for those looking for something a little bit more active, York is also home to 84 activities perfect for couples to enjoy, including the historical National Railway Museum to adrenaline racing York Dungeon."

Edinburgh was ranked as the most romantic city in the UK - with a top score of 90 per cent.

Other cities ranking highly within the study included Bath, Liverpool and Oxford.