Rod Smallwood and Adrian Garbut took over the Derwent Arms in Osbaldwick just before Christmas and say it is going from strength to strength.

The events kick off at lunchtime today (Friday) with the traditional village duck race, which last year was watched by 150 people.

Tomorrow will see a fundraiser for the SANDS charity, which helps those suffering from the loss of a baby.

There will be stalls, bouncy castle, tombola and a new pub family member, Parker the billy goat for children to pet. There will also be a burger stall.

Sunday will see a ’huge family fundraiser day’ with ‘mega giant slide’, outside bar, plus burger/hot dog stand.

The couple replaced Susan King, who retired, but lives in York and still visits the pub for coffee on cakes every Wednesday.

Their 32 and 40-bed hotels were successful but Rod and Adrian decided during the pandemic they wanted to downsize and began seeking a 8-10 bed pub with successful restaurant.

They left the hotel trade and moved into a caravan and toured Cumbria and Yorkshire with their American Bulldog Boe, searching for a suitable business, eventually finding the Derwent Arms, which also has a caravan park.

Rod and Adrian picked the Derwent Arms as they wanted a successful pub with great ales and a restaurant with great food.

Both are also Yorkshire lads, with Rod from Brotton, near Saltburn-by-Sea, and Adrian from Snaith, near Goole.

Rod said: “We have been together now for over 18 years and know how to run this type of business as we have had three bars, and restaurant and accommodation within our hotels.”

Owned by Star Pubs and Bars, the pub aims to be a central part of the village.

“We are constantly busy and trade is going from strength to strength.”

Since taking the reins, Rod and Adrian have upgraded the menu, creating bespoke items like lamb burger and a unique Orange Chicken. They claim a reputation for the best homemade chips in Yorkshire and the best fish & chips outside Whitby.

Special nights include Wednesday, with burgers and ribs, followed by karaoke livestreamed to 150,000 followers with Snowball entertainment on TikTok.

Friday is curry night, Saturday is Steak night, followed by live music and entertainment. Sunday is roast day, with jackpot bingo in the evening.

Rod said: “We are very optimistic about the future and our main goal is to bring back the community feel to Derwent and make it the hub of the village.”

In addition to monthly, events, they plan Oktoberfest on the caravan site, developing the beer and offer al fresco dining in a new marquee next year.