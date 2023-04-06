Forecasters at the Met Office have predicted that York will see unsettled weather over the rest of the week, with both sun, rain, and breezes.

Good Friday (tomorrow) is predicted to be the warmest day of the week with sun for most of the day. Temperatures are expected to rise to 13°C.

York weather forecast (Image: Met Office)

Here is the weather forecast in full:

Today and tonight (April 6): The rain has gradually cleared overnight allowing some bright spells to develop. However, the showers will return in the afternoon and linger into the evening. The evening showers will gradually decay as clear spells develop. Maximum temperature 12 °C. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

Good Friday: Dry with long sunny spells for most of the day, with perhaps a light shower. Generally light winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Saturday is predicted to be cloudy with light showers. Sunday will be dry with cloudy and bright spells, and breezy. It is predicted to rain, with occasional heavy showers, and be breezy on Monday.

Long range forecast: Next week will see unsettled weather with a great chance of rain and strong winds. Temperatures are most likely to be slightly above average.