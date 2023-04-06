However, experts say not to worry as this is all part of the "settling in" period and the clock should keep time for the people of York again.

Observers noticed that the clock was two hours behind time at the weekend - despite being installed just last month following a painstaking refurbishment that took several years and required the skills of expert clockmakers.

In a blaze of publicity at noon on March 15, the Terry's clock - at the former Terry's confectionery factory in Bishopthorpe Road - was "switched on" again after an absence of almost 20 years.

The clock stopped working when the giant Terry’s factory closed in 2005.

However, this weekend, Press reporter Maxine Gordon noted that the clock was running two hours slow.

Maxine said: "I wondered if when the clocks went forward at the end of March, the Terry's clock had been put back one extra hour in error?"

Iconic Terry's of York clock tower and clock

However an inquiry to the team behind the repair work, Smith of Derby, has cleared up matters.

The Press was told that the mechanism had a bedding in period, hence the need for adjustments or "settling". A spokesperson for Smith of Derby said: "Over the next few weeks the team will be settling the clock and regulating the movement. This is common practice."

The repair to the clock is part of the redevelopment of the entire factory site.

The former chocolate works fell into disrepair until property developer Henry Boot Developments (HBD) acquired the site in 2013.

Developers, the PJ Livesey Group, were responsible for converting the clock tower into apartments and ensuring the clock was restored to working order.

As part of the project, a new Clock Tower Museum will open later this year. It will be by appointment only on certain days - but will allow people a unique experience to visit the clock tower, say developers.

Smith of Derby were commissioned to restore the clock faces and track down original parts to recreate the mechanism in a project that has cost more than £60,000, the cost of which has been borne jointly by HBD and P J Livesey.

Martin Butchers, of Smith of Derby, revealed the scale of the sleuthing involved in the project. “This has been an amazing project that has required not just all our skills but some deft detective work by the team.

“Terry’s is a rare Waiting Train Clock, made by Gents of Leicester, which is powered by an electrical impulse from a master clock. It was a visionary concept, well ahead of its time, but by the 1940s had already started to fall out of use.

The clock began working again on March 15 - but was soon losing time. Repairers say this is normal and is settling in

“When we came to remove the clock, we were absolutely heart-broken to discover that the actual mechanism was not there. Despite extensive inquiries and a great deal of effort by many, many people it was never found so we set about finding original parts to recreate it.”

This search involved speaking to horologists all over the country, chasing tip-offs and poring over auction house catalogues and eventually the team sourced the majority of the parts needed.

“It has been quite a challenge but the excitement when one of us managed to track down a part was huge.”

They restored the original four clock faces etched with the words Terry York which were replaced in 2019, with the clock being "switched on" again in March 2023.