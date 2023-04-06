Little Bird Market takes place in Easingwold market takes place on Saturday (April 8) from 9am – 2pm in the Market Place and on Sunday (April 9) they'll be in Wetherby Market Place from 10am – 3pm.

Each month the market is filled with some of Yorkshire's finest small businesses giving customers the opportunity to meet the faces behind the business and purchase unique goods straight from the designers, crafters, bakers, makers, photographers who loving hand make the products.

There will be a host of different stalls (Image: Little Bird)

The markets are all specially curated to bring together a wide variety of stalls to appeal to all ages and needs with a mixture of new and regular traders each month.

Managing Director, Jackie Crozier said: “If you are looking for an Easter day out for the whole family then the markets have something for all ages.

"The locations we trade in are some of Yorkshires most beautiful towns, which have lots of local attractions to explore and enjoy.

"The markets will be full of Easter goods for any last minute gifts or to treat yourself, so come along and meet our wonderful traders and find out how many talented artisans Yorkshire has.”

The markets are incredibly popular (Image: Little Bird)

If you are looking to keep the kids entertained, Stockeld Park in Wetherby will be holding their Easter Adventure, with lots of family activities from until April 16.

Little Bird applications are open for markets dates from now until the end of August for any people looking to join the markets this year to sell their products.

The markets take place on Saturday and Sunday (Image: Little Bird)

Jackie said: "All our markets are outdoors and dog friendly, so please dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

"We also encourage everyone to attend safely, to protect both traders and members of the public.

"For further information on any of our events or to sign up to the mailing list for updates on 2023 market dates and locations visit www.littlebirdmade.com

"Alternately follow @LittleBirdMade on Facebook or Instagram."

For further information visit www.littlebirdmade.com or if you have any questions please email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk