A SMALL group of protesters carrying 'Not My King' banners have joined the growing crowds of hundreds of people awaiting the arrival of the King and Queen at York Minster.
Protesters from the group Republic have gather outside York Minster ahead of the King's visit to hand out Maundy money.
Luke Whiting, 26, said he'd come up from London protesting the visit and saying the monarchy is irrelevant in a modern society.
He said: "We're here to say let's move on, it's part of our history, it's part of our past, but let's move on to a brighter future."
