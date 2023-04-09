Nick and Becky Betts, set off on their challenge April 7 and will be finishing on April 10, cycling a total of 170 miles over the four days.

The challenge is being done to raise money for Saint Catherine's in memory of Stuart Blacklock, who was cared for by the hospice in late 2022.

Becky said: "Stuart received his inoperable cancer diagnosis on September 8 2022 but was initially given hope of having treatment. Tragically, he was told on November 1 that treatment was not possible and he sadly passed away, peacefully at home, on December 8. Despite his rapid deterioration, he fought with strength, hope and inspiringly, humour, until the very end - the bravest man we'll ever know.

"Following his diagnosis, we asked him to choose a charity for us to fundraise for. He chose Saint Catherine's Hospice, speaking highly of the support and care they give to patients both in the hospice and to those who wish to stay at home with terminal illnesses."

They will be riding alongside Rob Shepherd, Kathryn Betts, Backs Jeppeson and Anne-Marie Baldwin.

You can support the group by visiting their donation page on JustGiving.