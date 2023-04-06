Toxic chocolate With Easter coming up I want to remind dog and cat owners that while we may be looking forward to tucking into delicious hot cross buns and chocolate eggs, these shouldn’t be shared with our pets.
While they are delicious for us, chocolate and raisins can be toxic to cats and dogs.
Every year Blue Cross sees pets at their animal hospitals who have eaten these treats. By ensuring they are kept well out of their reach, everyone can enjoy a safe and happy Easter together.
Caroline Reay, Head of Veterinary Services, Blue Cross, Burford, Oxfordshire
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here