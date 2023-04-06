We provide life-enhancing one-to-one and group mentoring to children and young people who are struggling at home or at school for a whole range of reasons.

We have seen a significant increase in referrals to our service as the cost-of-living crisis has hit many families hard, leading to rising tension at home, increased issues with addiction and domestic violence, undiagnosed mental health issues, and, in some cases, bereavement.

The impoverishment of children and young people leads to the impoverishment of our community as a whole. Our children and young people are our greatest asset. Yet if we don’t invest in their future now, if we don’t value every individual child and enable them to fulfil their potential, what does that say about us as a society?

The Island has launched a York’s Youth in Crisis appeal to help raise funds for our work and more information about this is on our website www.theislandyork.org.

Jane Carter, Grants and fundraising officer,

The Island, Tower Court, York